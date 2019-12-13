PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Oleg Novitsky conveys warmest wishes to his compatriots from space on this holiday

Congratulations on the Independence Day addressed to Belarusians are heard from all over the world and even beyond its borders. The Soyuz crew commander and the head of the expedition to the ISS, our fellow countryman Oleg Novitsky sends congratulations to his compatriots from space and conveys the warmest wishes on this holiday!

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All