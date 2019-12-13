3.42 RUB
Oleg Novitsky conveys warmest wishes to his compatriots from space on this holiday
Congratulations on the Independence Day addressed to Belarusians are heard from all over the world and even beyond its borders. The Soyuz crew commander and the head of the expedition to the ISS, our fellow countryman Oleg Novitsky sends congratulations to his compatriots from space and conveys the warmest wishes on this holiday!
