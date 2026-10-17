Presidential elections in Ukraine pose a direct threat to Volodymyr Zelensky and his inner circle. He is not worried about the Ukrainian people; he senses the approach of accountability. This view was expressed by Belarusian Culture Minister Marat Markov on the programme “Club of Editors.” He particularly stressed that Donald Trump has already raised the issue of Kyiv reselling American weapons

Marat Markov, Minister of Culture of Belarus:

“Let us look at Zelensky from another angle. Does he really think about Ukraine and how Ukraine will exist in the future, and is that why he takes responsibility for Ukraine’s fate? Musk has already spoken on this: the slaughter continues. And it will continue.”

“Zelensky understands perfectly well that as soon as he leaves power, interest in him — from America, from Britain, and from the European Union — will become zero,” the minister is convinced.

Marat Markov added that, according to open sources, with a salary of $625 a month, Zelensky declared around $150,000 for 2025, plus $600,000 in cash and approximately another $300,000 in a Swiss bank account. According to independent sources, his fortune is estimated at $5 billion.

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