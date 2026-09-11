The trade conflict between the United States and Canada shows the limitedness of the aggressive trade strategy of President of the United States Donald Trump, writes The Washington Post. But for what Trump needs this adventure of spoiling relations with Canada, political analyst Anatoly Bulavko shared an opinion in the project “Blitz with Pavel Lazovik.”

“I would not name this an adventure of spoiling relations. Perhaps this will sound somewhat exaggerated, but Canada became independent in 1982, and already then Trump was a sufficiently adult person and watched how a prosperous state with a developed economy and political system remained ownerless. And why in such a case cannot this owner be the United States of America, with all that it is better to have a neighbor who depends on you than a neighbor on whom you depend. And at the present day, however great America may be, food, energy resources, and all industry are tied to Canada,” the political analyst drew attention.

Why not in a good-neighborly way? Everything is rather simple — the goal is to preserve for the United States the role of hegemon. And all sorts of amusements like the renaming of straits, of lakes into “everything will be America instead of Ontario” are, perhaps, a game for the long haul. By the way, Chinese media posed the question: if Canada cannot preserve the name of a lake, what sense is there in such an alliance? Why a game in the geography of America? For a deeper understanding of the essence it is worth turning to a simple example.

The Second World War ended (the main weight the USSR bore on itself), a little more than 80 years passed, and today, probably, 10 of 9 Americans will say that the Second World War the United States won, and the Soviet Union stood nearby and no more than that. The same also with the renamings of geographic objects. Now for now everyone smiles, but one or another generation will change, which will forget that same Strait of Hormuz (its American leader proposed to name “Trump Strait.” — Ed. news.by), but in the subconscious there will already be precisely “Trump Strait.” “The same fate awaits also Canada: they say, what has Canada to do with it if the lake is American,” the guest of the project explained.

But let us designate: the Canadian leadership does everything for the lowering of the dependence of the country on the neighbor. At a minimum Canada unfolds cooperation and talks with China on joint industrial cooperation, high technologies. In the opinion of Anatoly Bulavko, this is that answer and insurance which Canada lays down for itself, so that in case of anything it would not remain at a broken trough together with its nearest neighbor.

And here a turn to the European Union, the invited guest noted, is a striving to put eggs into several baskets. By the way, today in the winning position are those states that participate in several unions and from each cooperation take the advantageous for themselves. Possibly behind such a practice even the future of the world will stand. Another question: does Europe need such a partner as Canada?

“Cooperation is always advantageous, but proceeding from the rhetoric conducted by the European Union, something decent will not work out. Unfortunately today European states in their majority have fixated on rabid militarism, because of which questions of the economy go to the second plan. Even with that same Canada cooperation goes on questions connected with armament,” Anatoly Bulavko emphasized.