Operation "Silence" was under control of Belarus special services from the very beginning
"Operation Silence was the name of the operation to overthrow the government in Belarus. For more than half a year its participants, under the patronage of Western special services, had been preparing an armed rebellion. The investigation continues. The detainees are confessing.
The operation was under control of KGB from the very beginning. The conspirators had constant consultations with someone abroad discussing financial matters and specifying plans.
Obviously, the consultants are far away from Belarus. The trail obviously leads to the United States. However, now each of the detainees interprets his role in the coup plotting in his own way.
