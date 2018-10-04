EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian Police Academy to share experience with delegations of law enforcement universities from six countries

The meeting was held in Minsk by the International Association of Police Academies. The issues of raising the qualifications of teachers were discussed at the international training centers of the countries of the association.

INTERPA unites 72 high schools of a police profile. The association has become a communication platform for cops of 57 countries.

