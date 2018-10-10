PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Order of Mother to be awarded to 37 Minsk residents this year

These are women who bring up five or more children and work at the same time. This week numerous concerts will be held. From October 12 to 14 the 6th specialized exhibition Motherhood and Childhood will be organized.

On the Mother's Day Belpost will offer special holiday cards for free.

