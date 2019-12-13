Original Brest Bible exhibited at Museum of City History

The original Brest Bible was exhibited in the museum. This event is unique, as the relic is mostly kept in an opaque safe, where a certain humidity and temperature regime is maintained. The book was published in 1563 in Brest by order of Prince Nikolay Radzivil Cherny. The folio contains 1500 pages, each representing a work of art. The copy is considered a masterpiece of world printing due to its engravings and print quality. Now the Bible was placed in a special display case that protects the paper from the harmful effects of light. The book will be on display for a month in the City History Museum, then it will be hidden again. It is noteworthy that the place of permanent storage of the Bible, as well as its value, are kept in the strictest confidence.



Brest lost the original Bible about a hundred years ago. The relic was

