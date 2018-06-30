3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
Orsha celebrates its 951st anniversary
Today, Orsha celebrates its 951st anniversary. The festivities started on 27 June on the day of the liberation of the city from the Nazi invaders. The festive events will continue on the weekend. Thematic venues will work in the city. There will be concerts, a crafts festival, and various events. Also, all the kids who were born on this day with receive memorable gifts.
