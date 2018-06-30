EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Orsha celebrates its 951st anniversary

Today, Orsha celebrates its 951st anniversary. The festivities started on 27 June on the day of the liberation of the city from the Nazi invaders. The festive events will continue on the weekend. Thematic venues will work in the city. There will be concerts, a crafts festival, and various events. Also, all the kids who were born on this day with receive memorable gifts.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All