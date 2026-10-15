Oscar-Nominated “Three Sisters” by Konstantin Bronzit to Premiere at Listapad

The animated film “Three Sisters,” nominated for the 2026 Academy Award in the Best Animated Short Film category, will be screened at the 32nd Minsk International Film Festival Listapad. Konstantin Andryushechkin, program director of the festival’s main animation competition, announced this to journalists, BELTA reports.

“Russian animator, Honored Art Worker of the Russian Federation, member of the French Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques and of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, three-time Oscar nominee Konstantin Bronzit is coming to us. He will present his animated film ‘Three Sisters,’ which was nominated for an Oscar this year,” Konstantin Andryushechkin said.

The animation competition will take place at the Belarus cinema from 31 October to 3 November. Audiences will see outstanding examples of world animation. The competition program includes 50 original animated films ranging from 5 to 29 minutes in length from 23 countries. Of these, 14 are intended for children’s audiences and 36 for adult viewers. The program comprises five compilation screenings. The largest number of films come from Russia, with many also from France and Iran, which are leading countries in the field of animation.

In addition, Honored Artist of the Russian Federation, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Arts and Chairman of the Board of the Sverdlovsk Branch of the Union of Artists of Russia Sergei Ainutdinov will present his film “Flight” and conduct a master class. A master class will also be given by Alexey Alekseev, winner of more than 15 international Grand Prix awards.

“We try to assemble a program of the best films from all countries of the world, so many of the pictures have already received international recognition. Two films participated in the competition program of the Cannes Film Festival, and two films are participants of the Berlin International Film Festival, including a Crystal Bear winner,” Konstantin Andryushechkin concluded.

The 32nd Minsk International Film Festival Listapad will run from 30 October to 6 November under the slogan “Watch. Live. Appreciate.” More than 130 films from 55 countries will take part in the competition. Screenings will be held at five key venues in Minsk: the Moskva, Pobeda, Tsentralny, Belarus and Pioner cinemas. In addition, master classes and creative meetings will take place at Belarusfilm, the Belarusian State Academy of Arts, the Belarusian State University of Culture and Arts, and the House of Cinema. Days of cinematography of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Russia, India and China are planned, which this year will be dedicated to women.