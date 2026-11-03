OSCE Secretary General: Continued Dialogue Important for Security

Communication and diplomacy are essential for ensuring security, OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu stated at the IV Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, BelTA reports.

"Security cannot be ensured by military means alone. It also requires communication, diplomacy, and practical steps to reduce risks and increase transparency. To reduce uncertainty and build trust in the current challenging environment, we must use these tools more effectively and adapt to the new realities we face," Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu said.

He also emphasized that these tools alone are not enough. Political will is also needed to implement them. "How can we manage differences and find common ground? History teaches us that, despite deep disagreements, dialogue is possible and must continue. We must continue to talk and listen to each other, because events in one part of our region can have consequences far beyond its borders. Furthermore, the history of our continent teaches us that the security of each of us depends on our willingness to work together. Failure to engage with our neighbors will not make us safer," the OSCE Secretary General noted.

The IV Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security is being held in Minsk on November 3-4. The event will bring together more than 600 participants from around 50 countries. The conference program includes three working sessions and two thematic sessions, which will address a wide range of regional and global security issues.

Photo: BelTA