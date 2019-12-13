3.40 RUB
Belarus gives high priority to local health care facilities
Bringing medical care to the regions of Belarus to its knees. Exactly one month ago, on May 23, the head of state held a big meeting on healthcare.
The composition of the participants was wide: from a practicing doctor to a minister and top officials. There was some criticism from Alexander Lukashenko. And not without reason, because medicine is not just a matter of primary importance, it is an issue of national security. Be it a megalopolis or in any district center, people should receive help quickly and professionally. The conditions have been created, the equipment is available. But what is missing? The interdepartmental group continues to look into it.
Now special attention is paid to interdistrict centers. There are about two dozen of them all over the country, three or four in each region. They brought specialized and high-tech assistance to the regions, and complex interventions became equally accessible to urban and rural residents.
