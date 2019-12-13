From reconnaissance to destruction of heavy equipment - drones developed and produced in Belarus

The engineers of the 558th aircraft repair plant, where drones are designed and manufactured, approach the business with enthusiasm and enviable ingenuity.

The range of application of the equipment is very wide: from reconnaissance to destruction of heavy equipment. And the designers had to start practically from scratch.

Belarus did not have its own school even at the time of the Soviet Union. However, our specialists managed to go the hard way and occupy their own niche in the development of drones.

The unmanned aerial vehicles, of course, are already a revolution in the world of technology. The are used in a variety of fields: farmers, foresters, rescue workers, television and even cargo deliveries. However, the most widespread application is on the battlefield. In modern conflicts, drones are used in reconnaissance, monitoring, unit support or as combat vehicles. Drones are now a matter of survival and success in the military.