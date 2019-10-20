Collections of Great Patriotic War Museum included in list of historical and cultural heritage

The Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945) is the only museum in Belarus, where some collections are included in the list of historical and cultural heritage. Hand-written guerrilla magazines and a unique collection of home-made partisan weapons are included in the list of historical and cultural heritage.

The weapons are kept in a safe depository, which has several degrees of protection. Only the originals are presented here.

Belarus is the only country in the former Soviet Union that has built a new museum of the Great Patriotic War. The history of the museum began in the 1943, when the decree on the establishment of the museum of the history of the struggle of the Belarusian people with the Nazi invaders was issued. The first exhibitions opened on October 22, 1944. This day, according to the documents, is considered the birthday of the museum. It became the first museum of the history of the World War II in the liberated Europe.