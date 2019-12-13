Natalia Kochanova meets with staff of Lakokraska

Personal meetings with people help to learn more about the regions. This opinion was expressed today by the Speaker of the Council of the Republic as she was visiting the company Lakokraska in Lida. Natalia Kochanova met with the plant staff. The conversation turned out to be open and confidential. The range of questions is wide: price policy, development of the region and the entire economy, including the energy sector. Also Natalia Kochanova was interested in how the economy of the company Lakokraska is developing, the salaries people get, the concerns of the enterprise employees and residents of Lida District. Another topic of discussion was the possible expansion of local authorities' powers.



Natalia Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:



"Of course, such meetings are invaluable to us. The Council of the Republic is a body of territorial representation, so we must know what the regions are doing. And when we consider the bills in the Council of the Republic, in the Parliament, we must be sure that these bills come from life, that they are viable, that they are long-term, will have an effect on the development of the enterprise, organization and in general will help the development of our country."



This enterprise was not chosen by chance. Lakokraska is one of Lida's brands. Its products have always been in demand in world markets. The share of export sales in the total volume of products is almost 80%. Last year, sales to the markets of Russia and the European Union increased as well. It should be noted that in 2018 the project of technical re-equipment of the production was implemented, which allowed to increase the production capacity to 54 thousand tons per year.



