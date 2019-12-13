Belarus Civil Self-Defense Detachments may be classified as terrorist organization

The General Prosecutor's Office has been presented with evidence confirming the circumstances sufficient to recognize the organization as a terrorist organization. The purpose of its activity is to unite radical citizens in order to participate in the events for violent change of the state power and terrorist attacks in Belarus. The Telegram chats and channels were created to recruit and communicate with supporters, as well as to commit crimes together. The subscribers were taught the rules of making improvised explosive devices and the tactics of forceful counteraction to law enforcement.

Anzhelika Kurchak, official representative of the General Prosecutor of Belarus