3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus Civil Self-Defense Detachments may be classified as terrorist organization
The General Prosecutor proposed to the Supreme Court to recognize the organization "Belarus Civil Self-Defense Detachments" as a terrorist organization and ban its activities in the territory of the country. The document was prepared in accordance with the Law "On combating terrorism" based on the proposal of the State Security Committee. This formation was created last September under the guidance of German citizen Denis Hoffman in order to unite radical citizens for participation in the events of forced change of the government and terrorist attacks in Belarus. Citizens of the European Union countries and Belarusians living abroad acted as coordinators.
The General Prosecutor's Office has been presented with evidence confirming the circumstances sufficient to recognize the organization as a terrorist organization. The purpose of its activity is to unite radical citizens in order to participate in the events for violent change of the state power and terrorist attacks in Belarus. The Telegram chats and channels were created to recruit and communicate with supporters, as well as to commit crimes together. The subscribers were taught the rules of making improvised explosive devices and the tactics of forceful counteraction to law enforcement.
The leaders and active members of this structure began to directly commit acts of terrorism to destabilize public order, to exert violent influence on the authorities. And since April 2021, the community repeatedly discussed and planned actions of arson and explosion of buildings and cars.A number of criminal cases have been initiated and are being investigated for terrorist acts committed by members of this organization.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All