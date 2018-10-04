EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Responsibility for contamination with HIV infection may be revised

Possible amendments to the Criminal Code were discussed in Minsk by deputies, doctors, representatives of public associations and Belarusians living with HIV. The question is especially acute in pairs, when one of the partners is diagnosed and does not hide his status. If a previously healthy spouse is found to have a virus, then the second one can be held criminally liable.

All proposals will be sent by the participants to the National Security Commission of the House of Representatives. Deputies have to analyze them in detail.

