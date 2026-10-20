“Our President” Book Debuts in Dubai

Residents of the UAE continue to discover Belarus. Today in Dubai the English-language edition of the book "Our President" was presented. Through the biography of Alexander Lukashenko, the authors sought to show a foreign audience the path of sovereign Belarus.

How was the publication received in the United Arab Emirates?

Here is that English-language edition of "Our President". It is an excellent tool for diplomats so that they can present the country objectively abroad, counter fakes and stereotypes.

This is a unique documentary-biographical publication dedicated to Alexander Lukashenko. Its main feature is that it is not simply a biography, but an expert-and-public work with an unprecedented level of access to personal archives.

Today the edition was handed over to the Fiker Research Institute. This is an independent international analytical center and library. Its holdings contain 15,000 books in English and Arabic.

Igor Bely, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to the UAE:

“What I liked most in this book are the personal notes of the head of state that are included. You feel as if you were present when these decisions were made, sitting in that office. Our task as diplomats is to convey the position set out in this book and the information it contains to the widest possible public in this country.”

Books about our country are already on the shelves of a research center in Dubai.

The four-volume "Sovereign Belarus", which answers the fundamental question of what Belarus is, will also appear on the shelves. From the emergence of the state to the modern country — not a single stage is missed.

Among the guests were representatives of the diplomatic corps, business, academic and expert circles of the UAE, cultural and artistic figures, as well as members of the Belarusian diaspora. All those for whom Belarus is not simply a small point on the map.

Rajiv Nilivethil, Managing Director of a company specializing in the supply of pumping equipment (UAE):

“We are always glad to welcome citizens of Belarus. Our countries have maintained excellent relations for many years, including at the level of heads of state. We are very pleased to be present at the presentation of this book. It is a wonderful opportunity to introduce the residents of Dubai to Belarus, its history and culture.”

Juma Madani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of an investment company (UAE):

“Trade between our countries is actively developing. Belarusian products are distinguished by high quality. This applies to books as well as food products. Overall, the range of Belarusian products deserves the highest assessment. For me it is a great honor to be involved in cooperation with such a wonderful country as Belarus.”

Belarus at WETEX 2026

The Days of Belarus in the UAE coincided with the holding of the largest exhibition in the Middle East — WETEX 2026. This is a platform in the fields of energy, water resources and sustainable development. Around 3,000 companies from 60 countries are represented at the venue. Belarus also has its own stand. The Vitebsk enterprise producing cable and wire products is presenting its developments.

Its main technological breakthrough was the production of cable with cross-linked polyethylene insulation. For this the company was awarded the state quality mark. That is, the wires used in construction are more flexible, lighter, and resistant to heating and overloads. About 90% of the products are exported. The annual volume of supplies (to more than 30 countries) exceeds $200 million.

Dmitry Savin, Head of the Export Department of PO Energokomplekt:

“You can really find new contacts anywhere. The other thing is that you must necessarily understand the specifics of the local market. The East is a delicate matter, so you must deal with it carefully, you must not be afraid to ask questions, you must not be afraid to try, you must not be afraid of refusals, but you must move forward without fail.”

Aleksey Zhaldybin, Consul General of the Republic of Belarus in Dubai:

“It is especially important that the Belarusian manufacturer is also represented and is presenting innovative products of Belarusian production, which are undoubtedly in demand and recognizable. The construction sector in the Emirates and in Dubai in particular is the locomotive of the economy. Nothing has changed recently, so demand for products of this nature remains. And it is especially important to find partners and build strong relations with them, which is exactly what our enterprises are doing.”

Belarus is confidently following global trends. We rank 35th in the international ranking for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. However it may sound, the future depends on the strong. And for a small country like ours it is important not to wait for what is offered to us, but to put forward ready solutions ourselves.