Greening of Minsk Ring Road can be beneficial

Half a thousand ornamentals were planted along Minsk Ring Road. This concerns sections of the Soviet and Central districts of the capital. Those that are resistant to environment damaging factors have been chosen. New plantations need additional watering, fertilizing.

Landscaping of the Ring Road is a trend of recent years. About 60 000 bushes were planted in Minsk in autumn alone. At the same time green compositions serve not only for decor goals. Their root system strengthens the soil and also protects it from destruction by water currents.

