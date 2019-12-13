3.42 RUB
Memory of deputies of Supreme Soviet of BSSR honored today in Parliament
A solemn ceremony of opening two memorial plaques took place here. The lists contain about a hundred names of the dead and missing heroes. Each is a model of perseverance and courage, an example to follow. The location was included in the thematic section of the international project "Digital Star".
Book "They were the First" was also presented during the event. It tells us about the first published archival documents and non-fictional life stories.
The work was written under tough deadlines and was finished in a year: it touched upon the theme of national parliamentarism and the history of the Supreme Soviet. The publication will soon go on sale.
