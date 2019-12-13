Monument to only survivor of Khatyn was unveiled in Logoisk

While monuments to Soviet soldiers are being torn down in the West, Belarus cherishes the historical memory and does not let the tragedies and exploits of the past be forgotten. A monument at the place of burial of the only surviving adult resident of Khatyn, Iosif Kaminsky, was unveiled in the municipal cemetery in Logoisk.



On March 22, 1943 he was left alone without his family and village, which was razed to the ground by the German fascist invaders. The memory of this should be passed from generation to generation. The initiative to beatify Iosif Kaminsky's grave was taken by the Belarusian Customs Service.



