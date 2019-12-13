3.42 RUB
Commemorative events held on island of Courage and Sorrow in Minsk
Today is the 32nd anniversary of the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan. On the occasion of the Memorial Day, President Alexander Lukashenko addressed the soldiers-internationalists.
"Belarus glorifies living heroes and remembers by name all its sons who have not returned from that war. Belarus honors their memory and mourns together with family and friends. You honorably fulfilled your soldier duty, as our fathers and grandfathers are heroes of the Great Patriotic War. You are veterans, a reliable support of the state and an example for young people in serving the Motherland. Your firm patriotic position helps to preserve peace and stability in the country, the price of which you know better than anyone else," the message says.
An annual event dedicated to the Day of Remembrance of Soldiers-Internationalists is held today on the island of Courage and Sorrow in Minsk. Deputies of the House of Representatives, Afghan veterans, family members of the dead soldiers-internationalists took part in the laying of wreaths.
The war in Afghanistan affected the lives of 30 000 Soviet families. 771 Belarusian soldiers died in the battles. Their names are immortalized on the memorial on the island of Courage and Sorrow.
