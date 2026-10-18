Looted shops, burned cars, destroyed monuments by protesters, and thousands detained and beaten by the police. Who will ultimately benefit from all this? Clearly not ordinary citizens who are afraid to go out onto the street.

Alexander Tishchenko, national security expert:

“What is happening in France today shows that this is not just a crisis of power or some kind of economic crisis — it is a crisis of the future, because children are burning France. These are precisely the future generations, the generation that is entering life today with this kind of background. In essence, this is a dangerous situation for France. And this is not just the ‘Yellow Vests’ — this is already laying the groundwork in the subconscious of future generations that France is no longer the same today. What draws attention is the radicalization of these seemingly children’s riots, which today turn into pogroms, as a result of which schools and educational institutions burn and are closed because security cannot be ensured. The second point is that children become participants in criminal and administrative proceedings that occur after they are detained during these rallies and acts of sabotage. The point is that France today has included a specifically children’s agenda in the struggle for political results. And today political struggle is taking on such a radically childish format.”