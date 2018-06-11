Parliaments of Belarus and India implement joint project in education

Today, speaker of the lower chamber of the Indian parliament Sumitra Mahajan informed about a joint project in education after negotiations with chairman of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko. Belarusian youth are invited to participate in research work in the field of law. Indian students have been improving their knowledge in this field for three years already. They study parliamentary structures and traditions, the content of constitutions of different countries. Belarusians are invited to join this activity.

Speakers note that the parties are aimed at achieving a new level of bilateral cooperation. Vladimir Andreichenko, in particular, drew attention to the fact that India is one of Belarus' key partners in South Asia. In 2017, trade between the countries reached $ 455 million.

The delegation of the Indian Parliament also visited the Council of the Republic. Mikhail Myasnikovich noted that it is possible for our countries to create a powerful trade, logistics and industrial cluster with the participation of the Belarusian national operator in the field of customs and warehouse logistics in Orsha district, the Indian businessmen have already shown interest in it.