Participants of Sociological Study in Belarus Identify Formula for Country's Political Success

Vitaly Punchenko, Deputy Director of the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Research, outlined the socio-political trends in Belarus while presenting the results of a nationwide sociological study on the subject, BelTA reports.

Key highlights include the political maturity and agency of society, a high level of public trust in the state and the head of state’s political course, the significant importance of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, and a generally positive perception of the work of local government authorities.

Participants in the study also identified the formula for the country's political success. Its components are a peaceful life, support for the presidential course, a demand for development, and efficiency. "A point of unity has emerged where peace serves as the foundation, while the economy acts as the primary criterion for the success of the policy," Vitaly Punchenko noted.