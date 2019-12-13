3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Partnership Agreement between Belgospischeprom Concern and Consumer Cooperation System
Mutually beneficial conditions for the production and sale of domestic products are the key point of the partnership agreement between Belgospischeprom Concern and the consumer cooperation system, which was signed yesterday. The trade sector of Belarusian Consumer Cooperation Union is the largest network that serves consumers in small towns and rural areas. And today, it is important not to reduce the number of Belarusian goods on store shelves.
Belgospischeprom concern includes over 40 enterprises producing a wide range of foodstuffs. The assortment consists of thousands of items.
President
All
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Politics
All
Society
All
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All