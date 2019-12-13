Partnership Agreement between Belgospischeprom Concern and Consumer Cooperation System

Mutually beneficial conditions for the production and sale of domestic products are the key point of the partnership agreement between Belgospischeprom Concern and the consumer cooperation system, which was signed yesterday. The trade sector of Belarusian Consumer Cooperation Union is the largest network that serves consumers in small towns and rural areas. And today, it is important not to reduce the number of Belarusian goods on store shelves.



Belgospischeprom concern includes over 40 enterprises producing a wide range of foodstuffs. The assortment consists of thousands of items.



