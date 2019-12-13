A large-scale patriotic action "Memory" timed to commemorate Khatyn tragedy is taking place these days all over the country. Belarusians tidy up memorials and monuments in burned villages. In the village of Chkalovo, Svetlogorsk District, everybody who is not indifferent to our history came to pay tribute to those who died for peace, freedom and independence.



The participants of the action tidied up the territory of the complex "Shaulichi". On July 7, 1943, the invaders literally wiped out the village Shaulichi from the face of the earth, because a German officer was killed nearby. 366 local residents, including 120 children were shot and all the houses were burned down. The large-scale action in Khatyn will end on Mourning Day, March 22.



