Rehearsal of Independence Day parade held in Belarusian capital

The first dress rehearsal of Independence Day Parade was held in Minsk last night.

Four thousand servicemen and 250 units of military equipment solemnly passed through the streets of Minsk. Tanks, armored vehicles, anti-aircraft missile systems, halt-fire systems will take part in the parade. The legendary tank T-34 will lead a mechanized column, the length of which is about three kilometers.

The military parade will be crowned by the flight of aviation. The second and last dress rehearsal is expected on Thursday evening, June 28. On July 3, the vehicles will solemnly pass through the streets of Minsk on Independence Day.

