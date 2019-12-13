PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
First thousand tons of grain threshed in Brest Region

Professional farming approach, diligent hands and compliance with technologies are the key to a successful harvest. And our agrarians win this battle for food security! The first thousand tons of grain was threshed in the Brest Region.

The farm "Savushkina Pushcha" is one of the largest in the district. This season it needs to thresh 3 thousand 750 hectares of cereals.

Alexander Subbotin, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus: "This year we were let down by heat and lack of moisture, but nevertheless we expect the harvest at the level of the previous year. We are actively involved in barley harvesting as well. Brest Region traditionally starts the harvesting of the first crops. This year the agrarians are rushed by the heat: the harvest should be harvested as soon as possible so as not to dry out.

