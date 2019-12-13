3.40 RUB
First student squad from Gomel goes to Orlenok seaside center
The first student squad departed from Gomel. The All-Russian Children's Center Orlenok will welcome 18 children. The best students of Francisk Skaryna University got such an opportunity. The young people have performed well in their studies last year and actively participated in cultural and sporting events of the BRSM. They passed their exams, studied the basics of occupational safety and passed PCR tests. At Orlenok they will be engaged in service work. Free accommodation and meals are guaranteed.
In July, 30 more people will go to the sea for the second trip. By the way, almost 3,000 students worked in the Gomel Region last year.
