Petrishenko: Belarusian health resorts are already 90% full

The Belarusian health resorts are 90% full. This was stated today by Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko.

The Government held a session of the Interdepartmental Expert Coordinating Council for Tourism today.The demand of our neighbors for recreation and treatment in Belarus is always high, especially from Russia. Even during the pandemic the occupancy rate of Belarusian health resorts was not less than 70 percent.Much attention is paid to updating the material and technical base and the opening of new parking lots for travelers on the wheels.

On April 13-15, the 25th International spring tourist services exhibition "LEISURE 2023" will gather Belarusian tour operators, agro-tourist farms, hotels and resorts at the Palace of Sports. Guests from Russia, Georgia, Uzbekistan, India and Cuba are expected.

