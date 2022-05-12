Petrishenko: Belarus pays special attention to juvenile drug trafficking offenses

Belarus pays special attention to juvenile delinquency in the field of drug trafficking. Thus, for three months they restricted access to more than one and a half thousand Internet resources, where information about the sale of drugs was posted. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko. The meeting of a specialized commission took place in the Council of Ministers to discuss additional measures to stabilize the situation related to illicit drug trafficking among minors.



Targeted and specific work is carried out on involvement of the young generationsports and fitness activities.



