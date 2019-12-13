The weather forecasters declared this July the hottest July ever on their records. And the rapporteurs of the UN climate group came to the conclusion that keeping global warming to the end of the century within one and a half degrees is almost impossible.

The whole world continues to follow the ecological drama. Dozens, hundreds, thousands, hundreds of thousands of hectares of forest are burning in the Mediterranean. No sooner had the resorts started to recover from the consequences of last year's total isolation, a new trouble came. Italy is suffocating from the smoke. In some regions the fire is close to populated areas. The day before it became known about two deaths. A married couple burned to death right in their house. Rescuers had to urgently evacuate several houses and beach resorts. About 100 people were also evacuated from Ortona. Residents of Catania were rescued from the fire by water in rubber boats. Algeria was struck this week by the cataclysm as well. Sixty-five people burned to death there. The country declared three days of mourning. They have already found their first scapegoat: the mob killed the suspected arsonist. An investigation has been opened. They're investigating the arson theory, though climatologists say the real reason for such a disaster is the abnormal heat wave. Algerian government is making every effort, using every opportunity and public means to accommodate citizens affected by this disaster. All the university residences currently available and all the hotels, even private ones, can be used to accommodate the victims of the fires.

Last week the most critical situation was in Turkey. There, fires reached a thermal power plant in the province of Mugla in the west of the country. Some parts of the town were left without power supply. All the inhabitants had to leave one of the villages leaving their homes, documents and animals to be torn apart by the fire. Because of geography, firefighters cannot reach that area. The fire is big, just huge. The flames cannot be controlled, and all living things in its path are killed. The forest is gone all around. During the entire time, more than 40 settlements were in flames. Despite the fact that the fire-fighting personnel is mobilized, there are still not enough forces to fight all the fires. The aircraft from other countries help to extinguish the fire.

By order of the head of state, the Belarusian Emergencies Ministry aviation was sent to help extinguish the fire. Local residents of Turkey are also coming out to fight the flames.

It seems that in an era when the green agenda is as strong as ever in the global arena, no one notices the inconsistencies in the statements and actions of Western politicians. You don't have to go far. Take, for example, the blockade of the Belarusian airspace. Increasing the flight paths of Western flights will certainly not improve the ecological situation. And such measures at least do not fit in the "green policy" so zealously advocated by the collective West. It turns out that one's own interests, be it displacing the Belarusian air carrier or earning political points, become more important than the global problems of mankind. The whole world has been watching the consequences of this neglectful attitude for more than a week. Of course, the air blockade is just one of many episodes of real attitude to nature. The Verisk Maplecroft consulting company stated that those who are supposed to move the world into a carbon-free future, the G20 countries, are not able to cope with the threats of global warming. Consider, for example, the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. Although Joe Biden has already corrected the actions of his predecessor, few would argue that a significant portion of emissions is the work of multinational corporations from rich countries.

And even John Kerry, the U.S. President's special envoy on climate issues admits: