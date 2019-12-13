Criminal case initiated over fire in Budslau Church

A criminal case has been opened over the fire in Budslau Church that happened Sunday. The experts are investigating the circumstances of the fire, but the cause remains to be seen. The main thing now is to save what has survived, to save one of the most important places of worship and the building of great architectural and historical value. Local residents, together with rescuers, tried until late at night to restore order to Budslau's main shrine.



The task now is to save the organ. The wooden pipes from the instrument were taken out yesterday. In general, the interior of the church was not damaged - firefighters did not let the flames to go further, but there are water stains on the walls, besides the fact that the central chandelier fell down. There is a huge amount of work ahead, including restoration of the frescos. There are restrictions on entry to the church due to safety regulations.

