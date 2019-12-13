3.42 RUB
Why do Ukrainians demand return of Zaluzhny?
What has been so much talked about in the in recent weeks has finally happened. Although the conflict between the military and Zelensky was predicted by the President of Belarus as early as last year. It was obvious. And here is a new appointment. The unscrupulous military man is ready to carry out any orders of Zelensky, regardless of losses. The Ukrainians demand the return of Zaluzhny. The rating of people's trust in the former commander-in-chief is currently one of the highest in the country. Many are sure that he has a big political career ahead of him, which can knock the ex-comic out of his chair. Discussions are also fueled by the general's latest address with a demonstration of a characteristic gesture addressed to his former boss. Details in the "Screenshot" section.
He lost the battle, but not the war, the fun is just beginning. Zaluzhny received political carte blanche from the hands of Zelensky. The saga with the resignation of the popular general dragged on for almost a year. At first, the confrontation between Zaluzhny and Zelensky was completely denied and traditionally called Russian propaganda. Then people and the military were gradually accustomed to the idea that the renewal of the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is an important and necessary step. Zelensky waited for the most convenient time and, under the guise of waiting for an interview with Vladimir Putin, made an official statement.
Vladimir Zelensky, starring as the president:
I proposed General Zaluzhny to continue to be together in the team of the Ukrainian state. I would be grateful for his consent. Today, I approved the decision to update the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is not about surnames, and certainly not about politics.
How can it be not about politics if Zelensky's rating does not get out of the bottom of the trash can? The trust in the civilian authorities in Ukraine collapsed a year ago, against the backdrop of ongoing corruption scandals and the misuse of Western funding. Amidst the totally impoverished population, it has become extremely difficult to hide one's excess income from gray schemes. There is no need to talk about the military, they are the first to feel the care of official Kiev.
A false start with Zaluzhny's resignation took place on January 29. The information from the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada that spread through the Ukrainian public pages raised the entire opposition. Zaluzhny was literally raised to the banner of the revolution. He and his team must have measured the general temperature in the ward and drawn the appropriate conclusions. The axe is raised over Zelensky's head. The photo, which accompanied Zaluzhny's resignation statement, caused a wide discussion. It's all about the general's unobtrusive gesture. An inverted "Victory Sign" with the palm facing inwards is an offensive version of the gesture. It is often used to denote disobedience, contempt, or ridicule. At its core, it is comparable to showing the middle finger.
Zaluzhny will certainly wait for the right moment for a sudden start of his political career. The situation in the country is close to critical, and the decisions taken only aggravate the situation. The new law on mobilization fixes the rightless position of Ukrainians and legalizes human safari. And the new head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is still a general with a scythe. Sirsky enjoys a bad reputation in the army and seems to significantly strengthen it.
Vadim Gigin, political scientist:
He is guilty for Solidar, he is responsible for the meat grinder near Bakhmut, and, of course, the shameful shot when he appeared simply acknowledging the inferiority of his subordinates, when he appeared and spoke. Well, guys, we need to go forward, the Wagner mercenaries are no longer here. That is, they admit that the quality of that infantry is better and it does not enjoy authority in the troops, and therefore.
The Western press is already trumpeting all the headlines about the imminent collapse of the Ukrainian front. Who do you think will have legitimate questions about ingenious personnel decisions? So, Zaluzhny won't have to wait very long. In addition, at the end of March, Zelensky's presidential term expires and an illegitimate leader will be at the helm of the country. It is even difficult to imagine how many people will want to claim their rights to the club. Andrey Sych about the battle for power with the lives of ordinary Ukrainians in the "Screenshot" section.
