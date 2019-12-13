A false start with Zaluzhny's resignation took place on January 29. The information from the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada that spread through the Ukrainian public pages raised the entire opposition. Zaluzhny was literally raised to the banner of the revolution. He and his team must have measured the general temperature in the ward and drawn the appropriate conclusions. The axe is raised over Zelensky's head. The photo, which accompanied Zaluzhny's resignation statement, caused a wide discussion. It's all about the general's unobtrusive gesture. An inverted "Victory Sign" with the palm facing inwards is an offensive version of the gesture. It is often used to denote disobedience, contempt, or ridicule. At its core, it is comparable to showing the middle finger.



Zaluzhny will certainly wait for the right moment for a sudden start of his political career. The situation in the country is close to critical, and the decisions taken only aggravate the situation. The new law on mobilization fixes the rightless position of Ukrainians and legalizes human safari. And the new head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is still a general with a scythe. Sirsky enjoys a bad reputation in the army and seems to significantly strengthen it.



Vadim Gigin, political scientist:



He is guilty for Solidar, he is responsible for the meat grinder near Bakhmut, and, of course, the shameful shot when he appeared simply acknowledging the inferiority of his subordinates, when he appeared and spoke. Well, guys, we need to go forward, the Wagner mercenaries are no longer here. That is, they admit that the quality of that infantry is better and it does not enjoy authority in the troops, and therefore.