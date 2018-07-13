3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Young rescuers from 13 countries meet near Gomel
150 young firefighters from 13 countries, including Italy, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bulgaria, Latvia, and Serbia, met at the international thematic event near Gomel. In the coming 10 days, they will train hard and attend several master classes to improve their skills.
"People from Belarus participate in similar events in other countries. For example, one team of our rescuers has recently returned from Azerbaijan. Also, we took part such events in Latvia, the UK, and the US. Our children have the opportunity to show their skills and training in other countries and, of course, tell everyone about our beautiful country."
Gomel Region is hosting the international meeting of young rescuers and firefighters for the 16th time now. This event is a platform that establishes a long-term partnership between the rescue agencies of different countries.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All