Young rescuers from 13 countries meet near Gomel

150 young firefighters from 13 countries, including Italy, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bulgaria, Latvia, and Serbia, met at the international thematic event near Gomel. In the coming 10 days, they will train hard and attend several master classes to improve their skills.

"People from Belarus participate in similar events in other countries. For example, one team of our rescuers has recently returned from Azerbaijan. Also, we took part such events in Latvia, the UK, and the US. Our children have the opportunity to show their skills and training in other countries and, of course, tell everyone about our beautiful country."