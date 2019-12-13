Results of the national handball competitions summed up

The results of the national handball competition Rapid Ball - 2021 were summed up today. Eight teams took part in the competition. This year the gold medal remains in the capital. Minsk-1 beat Minsk-2 in the boys' final 31-21. As for the girls, Minsk-1 team had some problems in the final game, but managed to defeat Minsk Region team - 28:26. It should be noted that in each role the best players of the tournament were named and awarded. The Rapid Ball is traditionally held under the patronage of the Presidential Sports Club. The competition is an excellent platform to move to a higher level, as the tournament participants themselves declare. Konstantin Arustashov and Ekaterina Barkun representing Minsk were named the best players of the tournament. Olympic champions Konstantin Sharovarov, Andrei Barbashinsky and Georgy Sviridenko took part in the Rapid Ball tournament.