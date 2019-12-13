PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
"Victory Train" arrives in Mogilev

The train is a unique mobile museum with sanitary wagon, signalers, armored trains recreated. Thanks to the multimedia screens and three-dimensional panoramas the atmosphere of the battles is reproduced. The historical and educational project is supported by the Presidential Administration of Belarus and the Russian Railways. The first visitors to the museum were veterans and young patriots.


The Victory Train in Mogilev completes its long journey across the country. During this time it has visited Orsha, Vitebsk, and reached Brest. In total, it was visited by over 20,000 people.


