Trust in Belarusian state media is growing. This was reported by Nikolai Myslivets, Director of the Institute of Sociology at the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, while commenting on the results of a comprehensive national sociological study regarding current international and domestic issues, BelTA reports.

63.8% of Belarusians trust state media outlets. "These figures indicate an objectively high demand among the population for reliable, high-quality information. The Grodno region stands out with the highest level of public trust in state media—87.6%. At the same time, the level of trust in state media is relatively consistent across the country's various regions," Nikolai Myslivets noted. "Based on years of experience conducting sociological research, it can be stated that trust in Belarusian state media is increasing year by year. This trend points to their growing popularity and the demand for them among the Belarusian media audience."

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Trust in the media is, first and foremost, the audience's conviction regarding the reliability of mass media information. "The high level of trust in state media—as shown by a large-scale sociological study—stems from significant public demand for reliable, objective, and substantive information. Amidst global information turbulence characterized by the rampant spread of fake news and public opinion manipulation tactics, Belarusian viewers, readers, and online users seek truthful information about events unfolding both at home and abroad. Domestic journalism and the Belarusian media landscape as a whole are responding confidently to external information challenges and threats posed by media outlets from unfriendly nations—including the unjustified blocking of state media channels on YouTube. The growth of distinctive, author-driven journalism, thematic diversity, a focus on analytical content, and the active engagement of experts from various fields to comment on the current news agenda have made state media the go-to platform for Belarusian audiences seeking objective and reliable information," the Director of the Institute of Sociology noted.

The sociological study was conducted in July and August 2026 by the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, commissioned by the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies (BISS). It involved 2,045 respondents from all regions of the country. The first part of the findings, addressing key issues of Belarus's socio-economic development, was presented in Minsk on September 10. The second part—covering socio-political topics—was presented on September 16. Today, sociologists shared the results of the third part of the study, which deals with current issues on the international and domestic agenda.