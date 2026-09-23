Poll: 92.6% of Belarusians Favor Good Ties With All Countries, Regardless of Disputes

An overwhelming majority of Belarusians — 92.6 percent — believe their country should maintain good relations with all states, regardless of the contradictions that exist among them, according to a nationwide sociological survey on current international and domestic issues, BELTA reported.

Analysts at the Belarusian Institute of Strategic Research say Belarusians do not regard today’s conflicts as the normal state of affairs and have a clear picture of the country’s place in the international order.

A related section of the same study examines public trust in state media and attitudes toward foreign relations.

Only 6.1 percent of respondents disagreed that Belarus should keep good relations with all states irrespective of existing disputes.