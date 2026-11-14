In Europe people are taking to the streets more and more actively and protesting against the war, while at the same time colossal resources and factories, including in Germany, are mobilised for the production of weapons.

How European society can cope with the consequences of total militarisation was answered by international relations expert (Germany) Christoph Pollainer in an “Actual Interview.”

He regretfully stated that contemporary thinking is becoming strongly militarised at a time when the entire international order is changing. In the 1990s and at the beginning of the 2000s the world community missed a unique opportunity to peacefully reform the UN, the UN Security Council and redistribute voting rights in international institutions. Today these global changes are proceeding by far from peaceful means both in Europe and in other points of the planet.

“In such conditions it is vitally important to return to the search for compromises. The European Union, Ukraine, Russia and Belarus have their legitimate interests in the sphere of security; this must be recognised. The IV Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security and the Eurasian Charter of Multipolarity and Diversity in the 21st Century are fundamental steps in this direction. They are attracting more and more attention and gaining momentum. People all over the world are beginning to understand that Minsk has remained one of the few places on the planet where it is still possible to conduct a civilised dialogue on fateful issues,” the German international relations expert stated.

In addition to actively growing militarisation, NATO is conducting military manoeuvres at the borders of Belarus and Russia. A huge number of European countries are involved in these exercises.

Is the West preparing for a big war? What do record budgets and the “military Schengen” say?

More than 7 million square metres of new industrial facilities have appeared in the EU. In essence, this is rearmament on a historical scale

The interlocutor believes that in the current situation each of the sides perceives the other exclusively as a threat, and the main response to this becomes only a military reaction. “What they are trying to do in Minsk is a way to at least slightly reduce the intensity of tension. It is vitally necessary for us to meet again and step by step restore the trust that has been lost too much in international politics. Only by restoring trust will we be able gradually to move to a real process of de-escalation,” Christoph Pollainer summarised.