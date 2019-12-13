Poland strengthens border security with Belarus

Poland is stepping up border security with Belarus because of the increasing number of illegal migrants. This was stated by a spokesman for the government of that country. According to Polish border guards, 871 illegal migrants have been detained on the Belarusian border since the beginning of the year. Last year there were only 122. It is still unknown whether Warsaw will build a fence at the border, following the example of Vilnius. However, the Polish authorities have promised to provide technical support to Lithuania to deter migrants. Despite all the attempts to get additional subsidies from the European Union, Brussels refused to sponsor the construction of the fence between Lithuania and Belarus.