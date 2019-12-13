3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Poland strengthens border security with Belarus
Poland is stepping up border security with Belarus because of the increasing number of illegal migrants. This was stated by a spokesman for the government of that country. According to Polish border guards, 871 illegal migrants have been detained on the Belarusian border since the beginning of the year. Last year there were only 122. It is still unknown whether Warsaw will build a fence at the border, following the example of Vilnius. However, the Polish authorities have promised to provide technical support to Lithuania to deter migrants. Despite all the attempts to get additional subsidies from the European Union, Brussels refused to sponsor the construction of the fence between Lithuania and Belarus.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All