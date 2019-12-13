For the EU, Ukraine is now more of an eye sore - which is not so easy to get rid of. So the Poles, not willing to settle Ukrainians in their homes, simply increased the prices for rented housing. And our fugitives also suffered from this. “Today they have completely left the agenda and have to survive on their own. The situation is that most incredible protesters are looking for ways to return to Belarus. Andrey Sych with his author's column “Screenshot” right now.

Polish household emergencies made protesters love their homeland. Three men in a Warsaw one-bedroom apartment is certainly something tolerant and very European, I am now talking without hypocrisy and reproaches about the harsh realities of the self-proclaimed political elite. Alexander Silkov, a representative of the rudimentary opposition from Mogilev, recently visited his comrades, who assumed an unbearable burden in 2020. What he saw impressed the exporter of European values so much that he simply could not help but share with the others.

Alexander Silkov: I went to Warsaw two weeks ago to make you understand and forget it.

Sergey Kazlovsky: Yeah

Alexander Silkov: In short, if Alexander Lukashenko said that he would dismiss criminal and administrative charges from everyone who returns back, 97% would come back.

Even in telephone conversations, the President of Belarus is mentioned in a whisper by those, who recently went mad trying to stage a coup d'etat, moreover they also used to say something about Protasevich. By the way, judging by Silkov's words, Roman's return is perceived by the incredible protesters as a success story. And you can understand them, Protasevich is almost the only one of them, who now lives not in a one-room apartment with three men, but with a young wife. But this is a particular thing, and Silkov still has a lot to tell us. This is the "Screenshot" feature, let's get to the bottom of it.

In a conversation with his interlocutor, Silkov divides the life of the incredible into before and after the invasion of Ukrainians to Poland. Refugees have completely switched the information agenda to themselves, and therefore subsidies from various Western funds and NGOs. At the same time, those Ukrainians who do not need unnecessary help and can afford to rent apartments also came to Poland. Moreover, many people manage to rent real estate in Western Ukraine not cheaper than in Poland itself. So this influx of enterprising Ukrainians has seriously increased prices, which further worsened the life of the incredible protesters.

Alexander Silkov: Those who managed to rent a “bachelor pad” before the war, are lucky. What is a bachelor pad? 13 square meters, if I'm not mistaken, the cost is $300.

Sergey Kazlovsky: No kidding?

Alexander Silkov: Now a studio apartment in a bedraggled area.

Sergey Kazlovsky: In Warsaw?

Alexander Silkov: Yes. In Warsaw, it is 500 euros plus utility bills, because they explained to me there that they themselves were confused about utility bills. Well, somewhere from 100 euros and more, just for you to understand, 600 euros.

There are not enough “bachelor pads” for every protester, three bachelors in a one-bedroom apartment has become the norm for the unbelievable. It is interesting to see how their sense of self-importance, which was so methodically cultivated in all kinds of pretentious forums with large buffets and cozy hotels, breaks down. They have been indoctrinated that they are the elite of our society, the nobility and gentry born to rule over the servants and ignoramuses like you and me. The word proletariat causes their hostility and dislike.

They destroyed lives with their own hands.

At the very beginning, I recalled Protasevich, who had already married after returning home, for a reason. The fact is that the situation in the lives of other adventurers is absolutely the opposite. The vast majority of them destroyed their lives with their own hands. The fish, once respected in Belarus, has slipped to swimming courses. The Olympic runner rushed past the Polish Championship. Most relatives did not support their aspirations to destroy the country.

One of the most interesting moments that Silkov shares with his friend is certainly the cultivation of the very comprador elite for you and me. In the opinion, the terrible propagandists from the sixth sanctions reshape the worldview of not only the incredible, but also their children. For this purpose, a full-fledged infrastructure with schools and universities has been formed.

Home! On your knees, crawling!

I am sure that not only Silkov understands that children of fugitives are being molded into an advanced compromising detachment of managers for Belarus. Not every reasonable parent will agree with such a fate for his child. This is probably also one of the arguments for finding an opportunity to return to their homeland. Let me quote the classic: Home! On your knees, crawling! There is a chance that the repentant will be forgiven. Andrey Sych about the natural fate of traitors in the “Screenshot” section.