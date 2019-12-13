Polish dissident, judge Tomasz Schmidt openly assesses actions of Polish authorities in relation to Belarus and Russia

Experts and guests of the "Editors' Club" agree with Polish dissident Tomasz Schmidt, who openly assessed the actions of the Polish authorities towards Belarus and Russia. But how to do it against the background of a new round of blasphemy, demonstrated by the West on Victory Day? The culture, or rather the culturelessness of abolition is gaining momentum every year.

“I opened the news today, how many people were detained in "prosperous democratic" Europe for simply wearing Victory symbols. They were simply shut down, almost beaten up. And what happened in Lithuania today? No sooner had the morning come, the police, who are supposed to ensure order in the country, found nothing better than to go to the monuments, which were the last ones left, which were not torn down, and take flowers from there. Is this not fascism?”