The mortal complex Trostenets had a secret place of execution - Blagovshina. Since May 1942, echelons with deportees from Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic have arrived here. Out of a thousand deported, a hundred managed to extend their lives in the labor camp for an average of 2-3 months.

No one returned from Blagovshina alive. The crime was thought through to the smallest detail. The victims had no chance. Some victims were already dead as they arrived in Blagovshina in gas vans.

About 150 thousand people died in Blagovshina. The exact number of victims is unknown even to archaeologists.

Today Blagovshina is not just a place of sorrow. It is part of the memorial complex Trostenets. The author of the project is architect Leonid Levin, one of the creators of Khatyn.

The second stage of the Trostenets Memorial was opened personally by the Head of State surrounded by his colleagues, Presidents of Germany and Austria. The meeting was far from being a protocol one. The Head of State notes that it is very pleasant that the entire European community can act like one big family.