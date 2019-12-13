The scale of tragedy is shocking! - Head of Belarusian recusing team about earthquakes in Turkey

"The scale of the tragedy is shocking, half of the city with a million of residents was destroyed and in ruins. Our rescuers were working for 12 hours 24 hours every day," said Igor Zarembo, the head of the republican special detachment "ZUBR" of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, told about it in the "Actual interview".

"ZUBR" carried out search and rescue work in Turkey after the catastrophic earthquakes. "All the work we did was familiar to us: taking apart the rubble, working with concrete structures," he said