The scale of tragedy is shocking! - Head of Belarusian recusing team about earthquakes in Turkey
"The scale of the tragedy is shocking, half of the city with a million of residents was destroyed and in ruins. Our rescuers were working for 12 hours 24 hours every day," said Igor Zarembo, the head of the republican special detachment "ZUBR" of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, told about it in the "Actual interview".
"ZUBR" carried out search and rescue work in Turkey after the catastrophic earthquakes. "All the work we did was familiar to us: taking apart the rubble, working with concrete structures," he said
While answering the question whether rescuers believe in a miracle, Igor Zarembo said that all rescuers believe in something, but first of all they believe in themselves, in their skills, abilities and professionalism. "This is what makes it possible to save human lives!" he stressed.
