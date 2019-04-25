3.42 RUB
Supply of petroleum products to domestic market under control
The supply of petroleum products to the domestic market, according to specialists, is under control. The volumes of fuel supplies from the Belarusian refineries, despite the reduction in plant operations, remain the same. This was reported the day before by the leadership of Belorusneft. As before, all petroleum products undergo a multi-stage control system at all stages of transportation. The fuel is thoroughly tested at the exit from the factories, then monitored at all Belarusian tanks, sampling is taken at each filling station. Belorusneft confirms that all samples meet the requirements for the quality of petroleum products.
