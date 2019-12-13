3.42 RUB
People's Artist of Russia Vladimir Berezin sends his congratulations
The TV news agency continues to accept congratulations on the Independence Day addressed to Belarusians. Over the years of sovereignty, the distinguishing feature of our nation has become restrained nobility, and determination to preserve a beautiful, peaceful, prosperous country, to defend its history, past, present and future. This opinion was voiced by the People's Artist of Russia and great friend of Belarus Vladimir Berezin.
