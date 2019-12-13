PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Congratulations on Victory Day from singer Alexander Rybak

Alexander Rybak, singer:

"Dear countrymen! I greet you on the Victory Day! I am forever grateful to you, veterans! You presented life and love to me. Thank you so much. We remember, we do!"

