Leader of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin congratulates on Victory Day

The President of Belarus and our people receive numerous congratulations on the 76th anniversary of the Victory. The wishes of peace and prosperity to Belarusians are addressed by foreign leaders, heads of integration associations, well-known authorities in various fields. The message of congratulations from the leader of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, says:



Victory Day is a sacred holiday for Russians and Belarusians. Our countries will always remember the great deeds and innumerable sacrifices of those who defended their native land on the front line and in partisan detachments, worked in the rear, liberated other countries from Nazi enslavement. Our common duty is to surround the participants in the war with attention and care, to firmly defend the truth about the tragic events of those years, to jointly resist any attempts to falsify history. I want you to convey to all Belarusian veterans the best wishes for health, prosperity, good spirits, and long life!

