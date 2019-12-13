3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Leader of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin congratulates on Victory Day
Victory Day is a sacred holiday for Russians and Belarusians. We understand the meaning of that Victory deeper every year. The history of the Great Patriotic War also tightly linked the fate of the fraternal peoples who went through the war together. Our closest neighbors and allies treat the great holiday with the same respect.
The President of Belarus and our people receive numerous congratulations on the 76th anniversary of the Victory. The wishes of peace and prosperity to Belarusians are addressed by foreign leaders, heads of integration associations, well-known authorities in various fields. The message of congratulations from the leader of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, says:
Victory Day is a sacred holiday for Russians and Belarusians. Our countries will always remember the great deeds and innumerable sacrifices of those who defended their native land on the front line and in partisan detachments, worked in the rear, liberated other countries from Nazi enslavement.Our common duty is to surround the participants in the war with attention and care, to firmly defend the truth about the tragic events of those years, to jointly resist any attempts to falsify history. I want you to convey to all Belarusian veterans the best wishes for health, prosperity, good spirits, and long life!
President
All
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Politics
All
Society
All
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All