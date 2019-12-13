3.42 RUB
Belarus change rules of toll roads
Belarus has changed the rules for payment on toll roads, BelTA informs. An electronic device is now the only way to pay on toll roads in Belarus for vehicles weighing no more than 3.5 tons. An on-board device will remain the only method of payment for vehicles with a maximum permissible total weight over 3.5 tons.
The electronic device was introduced in December 2020 as an alternative method of payment for a period of time and allows drivers of vehicles weighing not more than 3.5 tons to pay for the toll road in Belarus, regardless of the kilometer covered. It is a kind of electronic permit in BelToll, which can be issued on the website of the system and which allows using toll roads of the country for a certain period in a free multi-lane traffic mode.
There is no need to place any additional devices or identification signs on the car: when passing under the toll stations, the system automatically detects the presence of a valid electronic vignette, comparing the license plate number on the car with the data provided when purchasing it.
